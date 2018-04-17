|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wine company sponsors Marlborough festival
A family-owned Marlborough wine company has snapped up the naming rights for the region's premier garden festival. The sponsorship contract garnered interest from several companies, but a chance meeting between neighbours prompted Rapaura Springs Wines to throw its hat in the ring. Source, Stuff