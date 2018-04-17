|Grapegrower & Winemaker
California lawmakers praise Napa wineries
Three wineries and one farming company that went green in recent years went last week to the state Capitol, where lawmakers praised their examples of sustainability for the California wine industry. In a joint hearing Wednesday of the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on Wine, the four companies, including two from Napa, were lauded with this year’s Sustainable Winegrowing Leadership Awards for their work. Source, Napa Valley Register