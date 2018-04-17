|Grapegrower & Winemaker
In memory of Soave pioneer Leonildo Pieropan
Leonildo Pieropan, known simply as Nino Pieropan, died on 13 April at home and surrounded by his family, according to UK importer Liberty Wines. He will be remembered as a standard-bearer for wine quality in Italy’s Soave region, and in particular for championing recognition of single vineyard ‘cru’ sites, as well as for the ageing potential of the area’s white wines. Source, Decanter