17/04/2018
Chinese investment in California
All the rhetoric over trade wars and tariffs could take a toll on a California wine region that's already seeing a slowdown in investor activity. California's Temecula Valley wine region has been a popular place for Chinese investors, but lately there's been a pullback in those dollars and some projects have "stalled." Source, CNBC