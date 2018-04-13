Daily Wine News

17/04/2018

Chinese investment in California

All the rhetoric over trade wars and tariffs could take a toll on a California wine region that's already seeing a slowdown in investor activity. California's Temecula Valley wine region has been a popular place for Chinese investors, but lately there's been a pullback in those dollars and some projects have "stalled." Source, CNBC

