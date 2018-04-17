Daily Wine News

17/04/2018

TWE drives Chinese export success

Treasury Wines, which also sells the Wolf Blass brand, is a major driver of the export success to China as it targets the growing middle class in that country. Its share price has quadrupled to $17.50 over the past four years. Treasury Wines now has a sharemarket capitalisation of almost $13 billion. Penfolds is the biggest selling Australian wine brand in China, followed by Rawsons Retreat, also owned by Treasury, which is No.2. Wolf Blass sits at No.5. Source, Australian Financial Review

