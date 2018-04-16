|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Opinion: wine and health warnings
After a new study revealed the safe daily limits of alcohol consumption was much lower than previously thought, professor Doug Sellman?, of the National Addiction Centre, said there needed to be clearer labelling on bottles about the risks of alcohol, including brain damage to unborn children and cancer. Source, Stuff