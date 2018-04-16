|Grapegrower & Winemaker
16/04/2018
WA winemakers benefit from grants
A Margaret River wine business will receive the federal government’s first Wine Export Grant for its exporting activities in the United States. Awarded on a first come, first served basis, the grants program allows small- and medium-sized wine producers to claim reimbursement of specific export promotion expenses incurred since January 1 this year. Source, Queensland Country Life