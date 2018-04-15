Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

16/04/2018

SA wine regions prepare for climate change

Wayne Farquhar bought his first Barossa Valley vineyard in the 1970s. He had a very practical reason for doing so. "I don't like drinking beer at all," Mr Farquhar said. "I grew up drinking wine and I wanted to make my own." In his time he's seen growing conditions become more unpredictable. It's reinforced his concern climate change may threaten some Barossa wine drinkers' favourite drops. Source, ABC

Beverage Infosystems LLC IBWSS

Fischer

WID 2018