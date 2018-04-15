|Grapegrower & Winemaker
SA wine regions prepare for climate change
Wayne Farquhar bought his first Barossa Valley vineyard in the 1970s. He had a very practical reason for doing so. "I don't like drinking beer at all," Mr Farquhar said. "I grew up drinking wine and I wanted to make my own." In his time he's seen growing conditions become more unpredictable. It's reinforced his concern climate change may threaten some Barossa wine drinkers' favourite drops. Source, ABC