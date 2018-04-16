|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New spraying system saves dollars
Early trials with an innovative vineyard spraying system that uses sensors to accurately control spray rate and direction are showing encouraging results. University of Queensland (UQ) researchers say their Pesticide Adjusted for the Canopy Environment (PACE) system has been able to reduce the amount of chemicals used by as much as 50 per cent, even at the full canopy stage. Source, Wine Australia