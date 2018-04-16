««« return to Daily Wine News index

Aus wine and food the toast of Vietnam

Australian wine, food, cuisine and culture are the toast of the town in Vietnam during April as it welcomes the third annual Taste of Australia event, the ‘Food and Wine Journey’.

Minister for agriculture and water resources, David Littleproud, took part in the celebrations and joined key Australian distributors and retailers to showcase the best Australia has to offer.

“From Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, people across Vietnam celebrate great Aussie wine and food throughout the month of April,” Littleproud said.

“Our wine, bread, sausages, pulled lamb, macadamias, cheeses and grapes will be topped off by a cheeky Tim Tam I’m sure.

“The event today had a strong wine focus and offers wine exporters, retailers and distributors a chance to build their brand and tap into growing opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Wines from larger players such as McGuigan and Wolf Blass were tasted, alongside some new producers like Moss and Wood.

The event hosted around 500 guests, to sample some of the best Australian food and wine and to toast to 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Australian wine exports to Vietnam reached $5.8 million 2016–17 in a developing market, tipped to grow off the back of continued technical market access,” Littleproud said.

“Australian wine currently attracts a 50% tariff but thanks to the world’s largest ever regional trade agreement, the TPP-11, the tariff will be reduced to zero over 11 years.

“I thank Taste of Australia ambassador, Australian celebrity chef Luke Nguyen for his tireless advocacy for a closer relationship between our two countries and a better understanding of each other’s culture.”

More information on the Taste of Australia Vietnam is available at www.tasteofaustralia.vn.

