Registrations open for sparkling wine workshop

Ed Carr and Louisa Rose will feature on the panel of the Sparkling wine workshop presented by the NZ Society for Viticulture and Oenology.

The workshop, focussing on the NZ and Australian experience, will be held in Marlborough, NZ’s largest winegrowing area.

The key note address will be delivered by Ed Carr, Australia’s most decorated winemaker, with 34 years’ experience in the Australian winemaking industry – 27 of these involved in Sparkling wine production.

He is joined on the panel for the day by Louisa Rose, chief winemaker at Yalumba, and a who’s who of NZ winemakers and viticulturists.

Sessions cover viticulture, base wine processing, impact and evolution of yeasts, and production technology, including selected Sparkling wine tastings, and the day finishes with an informal tasting session hosted by Methode Marlborough.

The workshop in Blenheim, Marlborough runs on Tuesday August 28th, the day before the Bragato Conference 2018 opens in Wellington.

For further information and registration, link to the NZSVO website https://www.nzsvo.org.nz/workshops/index.htm