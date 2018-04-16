|Grapegrower & Winemaker
16/04/2018
Aus wine exports setting new records
Australian wine exports continue to set records, with a new high for the average value of bottled wine exports of $5.74 per litre and exports to China (including Hong Kong and Macau) increasing by 51% for the year to March 2018 to reach $1.04 billion – a first for exports to a single country – according to data released by Wine Australia today. Source, Winetitles