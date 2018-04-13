««« return to Daily Wine News index

Italy wine sector posts strong gains

Italy's wine sector posted strong gains in 2017, according to an annual wine industry survey by analysts at Italian merchant bank Mediobanca on Thursday. Turnover rose by 6.5 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, and by 24.7 percent compared to 2012, according to Mediobanca. The survey covered 155 Italian wine companies, which in 2016 totaled turnover of 25 billion euros (28.32 billion U.S. dollars). Source, Xinhua News