13/04/2018
Treasury CFO to head US operations
The chief financial officer of Penfolds owner Treasury Wine Estates is being shifted from number-crunching to a new role running the operational side of the wine group's big United States operations as it undergoes a major distribution overhaul and eyes acquisitions. Source, Australian Financial Review