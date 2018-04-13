|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Allan Scott Family Winemakers appoints CEO
Allan Scott Family Winemakers' Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrell O'Brien to the newly created position of chief executive of the Allan Scott Companies. Mr O'Brien's appointment "is an important progression for the Allan Scott Companies," commented founder, Allan Scott. Source, National Business Review