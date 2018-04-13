|Grapegrower & Winemaker
How to identify common wine taints
Last summer leading cork producer Amorim invited a party of wine hacks on a trip to see cork production in Portugal. The Buyer’s write-up here stoked the hard-fought cork vs screwcap controversy. Confident apparently that cork producers are edging ahead in the closure wars, Amorim is now defiantly tackling cork’s big drawback, wine taint, head-on. Source, The Buyer