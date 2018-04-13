Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

13/04/2018

Thinking of selling the vineyard or winery?

Recent grape price improvements in the Riverland have triggered a long-overdue return to optimism by many in the region and further afield. Pleasingly the commercial sector of the wine industry is finally getting some attention, after many outsiders had seemed to write-off this sector because it wasn’t fashionable. Source, Riverland Wine

Beverage Infosystems LLC IBWSS

Fischer

WID 2018