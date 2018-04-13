««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine most popular, but beer most drunk

The Roy Morgan Alcohol Currency Report reveals 69.3% of Australians 18+ drink alcohol in an average 4 week. Of all Australians 18+ years old, 44.5% consume wine, 39.1% consume beer, 27.5% consume spirits, and 13.6% consume cider. Women had the highest incidence of wine consumption, with nearly 50% of all women drinking wine in an average 4 weeks compared to 39% of men. Source, Roy Morgan