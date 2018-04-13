|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Halliday Wine Companion launches in China
At last month’s Chengdu Food and Drinks Fair (CFDF), a leading trade event attracting more than 100,000 wine importers and buyers from around China, the Mandarin translation of the Halliday Wine Companion guide was officially launched. A press conference held at the Shangri-La Hotel saw Halliday Wine Companion publisher Simon McKeown and key representatives from Chinese publishing partner Shanghai Godolphin Communications talk to the new venture. Source, Halliday