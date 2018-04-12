|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Oregon's wine economy is expanding, report says
Oregon's wine industry has cultivated growth with a focus on higher-priced, high quality wines and recent numbers show that growth according to an economic impact study from Full Glass Research. The last study was conducted in 2013 and the figures show a 67 percent jump from a $3.35 billion industry three years ago to $5.61 billion in 2016. Source, The Newberg Graphic