««« return to Daily Wine News index

Oregon's wine economy is expanding, report says

Oregon's wine industry has cultivated growth with a focus on higher-priced, high quality wines and recent numbers show that growth according to an economic impact study from Full Glass Research. The last study was conducted in 2013 and the figures show a 67 percent jump from a $3.35 billion industry three years ago to $5.61 billion in 2016. Source, The Newberg Graphic