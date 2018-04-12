««« return to Daily Wine News index

UK agent to distribute te Pa Family Vineyards

Buckingham Schenk has been appointed exclusive UK agent for Maori wine business te Pa Family Vineyards. As of May 1, the UK-wide importer will be representing te Pa’s portfolio in the UK, distributing the Marlborough winery’s te Pa and Pa Road ranges. Founded by the MacDonald family, whose Maori lineage goes back to 1350, the te Pa estate spreads over 400ha in Marlborough’s Wairau and Awatere regions. Source, Harpers.co.uk