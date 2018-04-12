««« return to Daily Wine News index

No EIT wine course in Gisborne this year

Suspension of Gisborne’s wine course at EIT Tairawhiti Polytechnic this year, after operating for nearly three decades, has been described as “disappointing” for the region. It is one of four courses the polytechnic did not run in 2018 because of a lack of enrolments. EIT chief executive Chris Collins said it was regular business process for EIT not to run some programmes if they did not get sufficient enrolments. Source, Gisborne Herald