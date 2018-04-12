|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Beaujolais launches new marketing campaign
Beaujolais has unveiled a new marketing campaign with the intention of boosting awareness of its wines in Asia. The French region’s new campaign, Beaujolais of Character, was revealed by its wine board, Inter Beaujolais, celebrating its wine and casual bistro culture. The wines to benefit from the 'Beaujonomie' push will include Beaujolais and Beaujolais Villages red, rose and white, but also the majority of crus priced between €7 and €15. Source, VINEX Market IQ