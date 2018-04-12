««« return to Daily Wine News index

How will Amazon Australia affect wine retail?

While the long-awaited launch of Amazon into the Australian market in December failed to live up the hype, there are signs that the online juggernaut is now making its presence felt. At a recent Drinks Association Network Breakfast Yngve Andersen from Bain and Company presented to an eager crowd of liquor industry members what to expect from Amazon over the coming 5 years and his prediction of Amazon’s offering growth and the implications for the drinks industry. Source, Wine Intelligence