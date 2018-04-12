Daily Wine News

12/04/2018

Bottling options for Adelaide Hills wineries

Boutique wine makers in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia say a new bottling line with the capacity to package beverages for small producers is a boon for the region. Sidewood Estate has put the finishing touches on it $4 million winery expansion in the South Australian town of Nairne, which includes one of the most technologically advanced bottling lines in the Adelaide Hills region. Source, The Lead

