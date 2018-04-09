Daily Wine News

11/04/2018

Spain beats Italy, France as biggest exporter

Spanish wineries led the world's exportation of the red stuff in 2017 with sales of 22.8 million hectolitres, according to data released by the Spanish Observatory of Wine Markets. This puts the country ahead of its main competitors Italy (21 million hectolitres) and France (15 million hectolitres). Source, Euronews

