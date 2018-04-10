|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Jefford: Savoie – the hunt for greatness
What is Savoie’s greatest wine? The question is a fascinating and complicated one – and it’s not easy to answer. Savoie is better at exporting its vines (20 to 30 million plants are grown each year by Savoie nurserymen) than its wines, most of which are consumed in the region by thirsty skiers and hikers. ‘We regard any wine which gets beyond Lyon as an export,’ joked grower Philippe Ravier. Source, Decanter