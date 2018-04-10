Daily Wine News

10/04/2018

Bargain Booze and Wine Rack retailers sold

In a statement published this morning, Conviviality has confirmed the sale of its retail businesses, which includes Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, to UK grocery retailer and wholesaler Bestway for £7.25 million. The statement added: “The sale secures continued employment for circa. 2,300 employees of the Conviviality Retail business and provides continuity of trade for suppliers and franchisees”. Source, Drinks Business

