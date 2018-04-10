|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index10/04/2018
Vic winemakers turn to other grape varieties
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Bendigo winemakers are starting to see an interest among consumers for wine made with grape varieties from warmer parts of the world such as the Mediterranean. Winemaker John Monteath from Killiecrankie Wines said they had started to use European white wine varieties from a region in southern France. Source, Bendigo Advertiser