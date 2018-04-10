Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

10/04/2018

Vic winemakers turn to other grape varieties

Bendigo winemakers are starting to see an interest among consumers for wine made with grape varieties from warmer parts of the world such as the Mediterranean. Winemaker John Monteath from Killiecrankie Wines said they had started to use European white wine varieties from a region in southern France. Source, Bendigo Advertiser

Beverage Infosystems LLC IBWSS

Fischer

WID 2018