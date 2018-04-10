|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wanted: Wine Australia Board Directors
People interested in serving as non-executive directors on Wine Australia’s Board have until Friday 13 April 2018 to apply for Board vacancies that were recently advertised in the national press. To be considered for the Ministerial appointments, applicants must demonstrate expertise in one or more of the following fields: grapegrowing, winemaking, marketing, technology, human resource management, communications, strategic management, finance, administration of research and development, law, business management and administration, government policy, processes and public administration. Candidate information is available at henderconsulting.com.au or enquiries may be directed to Julie Brennan at Hender Consulting on (08) 8100 8827. Information about Wine Australia, its functions and operations can be found at www.wineaustralia.com.