10/04/2018
#V18 Biosecurity tips
#V18 Tip#10: We know this is a busy time of the year but please don’t take shortcuts with farm-gate hygiene. Your actions impact you, your neighbours, your region, your state and Australia. Biosecurity is a shared responsibility. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au