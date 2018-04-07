|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Tas sparkling wines setting 'global benchmark'
Tasmania's sparkling wine industry has come of age, with an extraordinary run of prestigious national and international awards in the last two years. One of Australia's top champagne and sparkling wine critics, Tyson Steltzer, said "Tasmania's sparkling wines are now a global benchmark". "In 2016 the House of Arras took out the Best Wine in Show at three capital city wine shows, trumping every still wine in the country," he said. Source, ABC