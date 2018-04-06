|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Treasury untroubled by trade war blues
Sharemarket darling Treasury Wine Estates says it's in a strong position to withstand financial fall-out from any trade war between the United States and China even though it has been stepping up an export push into China with Californian brands Sterling and Beaulieu Vineyards. Source, Australian Financial Review