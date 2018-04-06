|Grapegrower & Winemaker
6/04/2018
Spray drift update
Following Riverland Wine action on recent spray drift incidents in the region, PIRSA hosted a roundtable forum to discuss the problem and come up with strategies to reduce the risk of damage in the future. Held at the Loxton Research Centre on March 28, the forum was attended by approximately 40 people. Source, Riverland Wine