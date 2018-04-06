««« return to Daily Wine News index

The new Old World: emerging Romania

There’s something peculiarly Romanian about this story; a bleak irony that somehow sits well in a country that spent most of the last century being shafted by its own leaders and learned not to expect too much from life. This, after all, is the country that Churchill traded to Stalin in exchange for Greece, thereby condemning it to almost 50 years of communism. Source, imbibe.com