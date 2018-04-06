|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The new Old World: emerging Romania
There’s something peculiarly Romanian about this story; a bleak irony that somehow sits well in a country that spent most of the last century being shafted by its own leaders and learned not to expect too much from life. This, after all, is the country that Churchill traded to Stalin in exchange for Greece, thereby condemning it to almost 50 years of communism. Source, imbibe.com