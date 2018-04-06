««« return to Daily Wine News index

Phillip Broderick: Basket Range Wine

One of the things I love about wine is getting to know the diverse people that are involved in the wine trade. Xavier is from a well established wine family in France, Phil is a full time working magistrate whose been growing grapes and making his own wine for nearly 40 years in the Basket Range. Quite different backgrounds with one thing in common, a passion for wine. Source, People of Wine