««« return to Daily Wine News index

Georgia's exports increase

Georgia exported 17.7 million bottles of wine to 43 countries in the first quarter of 2018, announces the Georgian National Wine Agency. In January-March of 2018 Georgia generated about $40.47 million from the sale of wine abroad. Revenue increased by 26 percent from January-March 2018, while the volume of exports increased by 24 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency. Source, Agenda.GE