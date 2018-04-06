Daily Wine News

6/04/2018

Georgia's exports increase

Georgia exported 17.7 million bottles of wine to 43 countries in the first quarter of 2018, announces the Georgian National Wine Agency. In January-March of 2018 Georgia generated about $40.47 million from the sale of wine abroad. Revenue increased by 26 percent from January-March 2018, while the volume of exports increased by 24 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency. Source, Agenda.GE

