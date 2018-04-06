««« return to Daily Wine News index

Kelp water nutrition for vines

Marine farmer Mick Norton stumbled onto his natural kelp tea back in 1991 after he investigated New Zealand's native giant kelp for commercial use. Although the tea, a mixture of kelp and fresh water, doesn't do much for people, it's a game-changer for grapevines. Norton said the kelp tea was the "big breakthrough" his business Tory Channel Natural Kelp needed thanks to the tea's ability to enrich vineyard produce in Marlborough. Source, Stuff