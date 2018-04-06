|Grapegrower & Winemaker
WA wineries shift their focus to China
Wineries across the Capes region are increasingly looking to China as an integral export opportunity, with challenges in the Australian market acting as another motivation to look overseas. Because of their increasing focus on the Chinese market, Watershed Premium Wines recently began advertising for a marketing manager to support further growth in China. Source, The West Australian