Easter wine festival shows tourism growth

In 2000, it began with four wine stalls. Yesterday, 19 wineries and 19 food stalls lined Sunderland St in Clyde for the town’s 2018 Wine and Food Harvest Festival. The festival is held every Easter Sunday to celebrate the best in wine and food from the Clyde, Alexandra and Earnscleugh districts. Verdun Burgess, founder of Black Ridge Winery, which was one of the four original wineries represented at the festival, said the early days were much quieter. Source, Otago Daily Times