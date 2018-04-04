|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index4/04/2018
Allan Scott Companies appoints chief executive
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The appointment of Darrell “is an important progression for the Allan Scott Companies” commented founder Allan Scott, “as Darrell will lead the company through the strategic requirements of growth to a level fulfilling the rising demand for our quality product in overseas markets; plus ensure a continuation of the broadening of its innovative beverage presentations as the company also adapts to generational change in the next few years”. Source, Scoop Independent News