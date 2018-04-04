««« return to Daily Wine News index

Allan Scott Companies appoints chief executive

The appointment of Darrell “is an important progression for the Allan Scott Companies” commented founder Allan Scott, “as Darrell will lead the company through the strategic requirements of growth to a level fulfilling the rising demand for our quality product in overseas markets; plus ensure a continuation of the broadening of its innovative beverage presentations as the company also adapts to generational change in the next few years”. Source, Scoop Independent News