««« return to Daily Wine News index

Eden Research a winner for grape protection

Bio-agriculture group Eden Research looks to have unearthed a winner with its natural pesticide, Mevalone. Wine producers in France, Spain and Italy, the world’s three top producing regions, reportedly love the product as it can protect grapes right up until harvest with no issues over residues. Inspired by locals on the ground talking it up, BBC Radio and local TV stations have already run pieces highlighting how well it works. Source, This is MONEY.co.uk