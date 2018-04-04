««« return to Daily Wine News index

Game-changing insectarium helping NSW winery

With 76 hectares of vines, Coppabella is Tumbarumba’s largest single vineyard and also notable as home to an insectarium – a game-changing concept in which predatory insects eliminate or greatly reduce the use of pesticides and combat erosion. Insectariums have been used in numerous Australian vineyards and orchards and involve the planting of areas of native vegetation that attract bees, ladybirds, lacewing wasps and damsel bugs as predators for vineyard pests such as vine moth caterpillars. Source, Newcastle Herald