Sweet success for the Scotts

Raising the glass not once, twice but three times, Allan Scott Family Winemakers is toasting a number of shiny additions to the pool room after a successful awards season. The team’s first win was at the Royal Easter Show, with gold honours for their 2017 Riesling and Pinot Gris against a strong 2017 vintage and a silver awarded from the winemaker’s premium Generations Marlborough Pinot Noir 2016. Source, Scoop Independent News