««« return to Daily Wine News index

Jewelstone Syrah crowned a royal gold

Easter is being celebrated in more ways than one at Mission Estate after picking up two gold medals at the prestigious Royal Easter Show Wine Awards.

Both the 2015 Jewelstone Syrah and the 2017 Estate Pinot Gris won gold medals.

For the Jewelstone Syrah this award further cements Mission Estate as one of New Zealand’s top Syrah producers and it comes off the back of the 2014 vintage also winning gold at Royal Easter Show and Air New Zealand Wine Awards.

In addition, the 2013 vintage won both gold and then went on to pick up the coveted trophy and the International Wine Challenge considered by many to be the world’s finest and most meticulously judged wine competitions.

Mission Estate CEO Peter Holley, said the ongoing success is a credit to the winemaking and viticulture team.

“Our team are extremely dedicated to their craft and to see their hard work acknowledged is extremely satisfying," he said.

The gold medal winning Jewelstone Syrah was produced entirely from fruit grown organically on Missions own Mere Road vineyard in the Gimblett Gravels winegrowing region in Hawke’s Bay.

Naturally Syrah is fantastic paired with chocolate, this Easter ensure that you enjoy a fine glass of Jewelstone Syrah paired with a handcrafted dark chocolate Easter egg — an undeniably delicious match.

Mission Jewelstone Syrah is available from the Cellar Door, online at missionestate.co.nz or at selected retailers. RRP $50.00.