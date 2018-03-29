««« return to Daily Wine News index

McWilliam’s Wines Group expands portfolio

The McWilliam’s Wines Group today announced it is the new Australian distributor for premium New Zealand brand Framingham Wines as of 1 June 2018.

In the latest venture to evolve their premium portfolio, McWilliam’s Wines Group (MWG) will now include Framingham Wines as part of their retail and on-premise offering.

This impressive collection of wines continues to solidify the MWG portfolio to deliver high quality wines for every price point and occasion.

MWG will be taking on the brand’s two existing ranges – Framingham and F-series, while also introducing their punk rock inspired nod to the underground, Nobody’s Hero into the Australian market.

Consisting of a Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris, these wines are encased by a label that dares the consumer to look beyond the bland and celebrate individuality through good music and great wine!

The Framingham and F-Series wines are created from a combination of exceptional parcels of Marlborough fruit and a mix of traditional and experimental winemaking methods.

The Framingham winemaking team lead by Dr Andrew Hedley have created a selection of wines that expand the mind and the palate from what is expected of premium New Zealand wines delivering complexity, elegance and unsurpassed quality.

CEO of MWG, Jeff McWilliam is thrilled to welcome Framingham’s exciting mix of passion, innovation and quality into the already impressive selection of wines the company represents.

“McWilliam’s since its inception has been a company that didn’t conform to the status quo.

“We’ve pushed boundaries, dreamed big and made fantastic wine whilst doing it.

“These are the attributes that we saw brought to life with so much vigour by the Framingham team making the decision to bring them on board an obvious one.

“We look forward to sharing their special blend of attitude, offbeat style and wines that don’t hold back with the Australian market,” McWilliam added.

Framingham Wines Managing Director, Tom Trolove felt it was a great turning point for the brand to have such a dynamic and well-respected company representing them within the Australian market.

"We were attracted to this iconic family owned Australian wine company by its long history and reputation for innovation and hard work,” Trolove said.

“The team at McWilliam’s continue to develop their wine offering, from emerging regions to wine styles capturing the imagination of consumers. They have the courage to think outside the square and that excites us.”

The Framingham and F- Series wines have been in the Australian market since 2011 and have made great strides in high end on premise venues through their distributor World Wine Estates.

Mr Trolove continued to comment, “We would like to thank World Wine Estates for their hard work over the past seven years. It has been a long and loyal relationship during which time World Wine Estates has grown the reputation of both Framingham and F-Series in Australia’s fine dining scene.”