29/03/2018
Australia: 'country of honour' at Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018
Australia’s largest-ever showcase of 140 wine brands representing over 35 regions is headlining Vinexpo Hong Kong 2018, Asia’s premier wine and spirits trade fair, with the support of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package. The record turnout is in response to Australia being given pride of place as ‘Country of Honour’ on the 20th anniversary of Vinexpo’s Hong Kong edition, from 29–31 May at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Source, Winetitles