#V18 Biosecurity tips

#V18 Tip#8: Don’t let grape marc spread pests or diseases. If you plan to compost grape marc, ensure the process meets the Australian Standard for Composts, soil conditioners and mulches (AS 4454) for temperature and time to kill any pests or diseases present http://www.vinehealth.com.au/media/AS4454.pdf. #Vinehealth www.vinehealth.com.au