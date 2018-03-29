|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Sustainable Australia Winegrowing program takes off
In early February, industry-leading sustainability professionals from around the world met in Verona, Italy for the Sustainable Winegrowing Summit (SWS). Believed to be the first of its kind, the Summit attracted an international audience of more than 100 attendees eager to learn about state-of-the-art sustainable winegrowing programs and low environmental impact grape production. Source, Winetitles