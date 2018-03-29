|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Big Australian presence at China’s largest wine fair
China’s largest and oldest wine trade fair – the China Food and Drinks Fair (CFDF) in Chengdu – held from 18 to 24 March, was marked by an amplified Australian presence with 60 wine brands and 20 wine regions exhibiting under the Wine Australia banner thanks to the support of the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package. Source, Food Mag